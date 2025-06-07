Newcastle United reportedly discover the asking price of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies are believed to be in the market for a new wide player this summer after allowing Miguel Almiron to re-join Atalanta United in the January transfer window.

While Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes continue to battle it out for a place on the left flank, Jacob Murphy is the only natural right-winger option in Eddie Howe’s current first-team squad.

Newcastle have agreed to sign Spanish winger Antonio Cordero upon the expiration of his contract at Malaga, but the teenager “is expected to head out on loan” after completing his move to St James' Park on July 1.

One name who has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time is 23-year-old Elanga, who was allegedly the subject of interest from the Magpies on Deadline Day last summer.

Although a deal did not materialise at the time, Sky Sports News claims that Howe is a long-term admirer of Elanga and he remains one of four ‘top winger targets’ for Newcastle.

Newcastle told to pay £50m for Elanga

The report adds that Newcastle have made an initial enquiry to Nottingham Forest about signing the Sweden international, who has three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground.

A separate report from Chronicle Live claims that Newcastle will be required to pay a fee in the region of £50m if they wish to prise Elanga away from Forest this summer.

Manchester United are also thought to be keeping tabs on their former winger, who left Old Trafford to join Forest for around £15m in July 2023.

Elanga established himself as a key player for Nuno Espirito Santo in the 2024-25 campaign, helping the Tricky Trees finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for next season’s Conference League.

Only Mohamed Salah (18) and Murphy (12) registered more Premier League assists than Elanga (11), who also scored six goals in 38 top-flight appearances for Forest.

Newcastle appear to have reignited their interest in Elanga having fallen behind Man United in the race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.