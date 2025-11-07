Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman, who is also admired by Chelsea.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea--linked Newcastle United defender Sven Botman.

It is no secret that the Premier League champions are currently in the market for a new option for the middle of their defence in the near future.

Arne Slot's side were mightily close to securing the services of Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi over the course of the summer window.

However, after the South London Eagles were unable to source an adequate replacement, the defender's proposed move to Anfield collapsed.

Botman and Newcastle enjoyed a productive night on the continental stage earlier in the week, beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Champions League.

Liverpool, Chelsea to fight for Botman?

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle and Netherlands star Botman could be making a high-profile switch across Premier League battlelines.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has captured the attention of Liverpool, who are - as previously mentioned - looking to bolster their backline.

It is understood that the Merseyside club have joined Chelsea in the hunt for Botman, who has been on the radar of the Stamford Bridge outfit for a while.

In an attempt to retain the long-term services of the Dutchman, new Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson is supposedly set to open contract talks with the player.

It is believed that the Magpies are very keen to keep Botman in the North-East, while the centre-back is yet to signal any intention to depart.

Another left-footed option

In a modern game dominated by elite sides playing out from the back, having a left-footed centre-back is a useful tool for many clubs.

Liverpool are clearly looking to secure a player of that profile during the 2026 transfer windows, with Newcastle's Botman a possible arrival.

Unlike Konstantinos Koulierakis of Wolfsburg, 25-year-old Botman has already proven his worth in the Premier League, meaning that he could potentially hit the ground running at Anfield.