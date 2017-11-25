Benitez: 'Takeover talk should not affect me'

General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez: 'Takeover talk should not cast doubt on my job'

Rafael Benitez does not believe that the uncertainty regarding ongoing talks over a proposed takeover at Newcastle United will cast doubt over his managerial position.
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Rafael Benitez has suggested that the uncertainty regarding ongoing talks over a proposed takeover at Newcastle United will not cast doubt over his role as club manager.

Mike Ashley put the Magpies up for sale in October and, after more than two months of negotiations, financier Amanda Staveley submitted a formal takeover offer earlier this month.

PCP Capital Partners are believed to have made two offers so far – one worth £350m and made up of instalments and another believed to be less than £300m - but neither are thought to have been accepted by Ashley.

"If we have a change in ownership, we know we'll not have too much money [in January]," Benitez told reporters ahead of his side's weekend meeting with Watford.

"The financial fair play rules don't allow you to spend massive money. If it's a new ownership or if it's the same one, the figures could be very similar. It won't be a massive difference."

When asked whether he could see himself being at St James' Park this time next year were the takeover to fail, Benitez said: "I think so. I'm quite happy with this group of players. They're improving, they're learning. I don't see any difficulty. I was not very happy in August. But still this [club] is a chance for me.

"My disappointment last summer was because I was trying to finish in the top 10 this season. Now it's about being sure that we stay in the Premier League. It's a challenge for me but I have the belief this group of players can stay in the Premier League. Then, when we stay up we can make the next step and improve the team because we'll have more money – but before you can run you have to walk."

Newcastle made an encouraging start on their return to the Premier League but three successive defeats have left them 12th in the table.

Newcastle United's English owner Mike Ashley applauds as he waits for the kick off in the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James Park, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England on May 24, 2015
Your Comments
