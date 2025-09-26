Eddie Howe provides a fresh update on the fitness of his Newcastle United squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his Newcastle United squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park.

The Magpies played out a goalless stalemate with Bournemouth in their most recent top-flight fixture last weekend, but they returned to winning ways on Wednesday, beating Bradford City 4-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Injury-prone defender Sven Botman started and was brought off in the 89th minute, raising some concerns among the Toon army, but Howe allayed those fears after the game.

A total of four first-team players were absent from the win over Bradford, including summer signing Yoane Wissa who is yet to make his Newcastle debut and continues to recover from a knee injury that does not require surgery.

The DR Congo international is targeting a return after October’s international break along with fellow new recruit Jacob Ramsey, who has missed the last four matches with an ankle injury.

Howe provides positive Ramsey, Murphy updates

"[Ramsey’s] recovery is going well,” Howe said at a press conference on Friday. “He is on the grass working hard and building his fitness back up.

“I think it will be after the international break that we see him. Anything before that, then he will be ahead of schedule."

Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy were also absent against Bradford, the former was missing due to concussion protocols and is not expected to return to the matchday squad against Arsenal.

As for Murphy, Howe has revealed that the winger has been nursing a minor Achilles issue, but he is available for selection on Sunday.

"We have a couple of players to check today, (but) no major injuries from the game,” said Howe. "Jacob [Murphy] is doing okay - it is an issue we are managing. He is fit and available, but some days he has been sore, so we are just trying to manage his load."

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, has now served a three-match Premier League ban and is ready to return to the starting lineup this weekend after impressing in Newcastle’s cup win over Bradford.

"It is a big boost for us to have him back fully,” said Howe. “He can really focus on the few games we have ahead of the next international break.

"I thought he was excellent against Bradford. He is a player that rises to the occasion, and we are going to need everyone to do that on Sunday."

“There has been an edge” to Newcastle vs. Arsenal, says Howe

Across the last few campaigns, Howe believes that Newcastle’s recent encounters with Arsenal have had an “edge” to them and he is keen to see his Magpies players “rise to the occasion” on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side travel to St James' Park this weekend for the first time since they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the second leg of last season's EFL Cup semi-final.

"It has always been a competitive game against Arsenal and there has been an edge to those games as both teams want to win,” said Howe. "The more competitive we are, the better we play. We need to bring that to the game on Sunday."

Newcastle have won each of their last three home matches against Arsenal without conceding a goal, but the Gunners did claim a narrow 1-0 victory at the Emirates in the most recent meeting between the two clubs in May.

