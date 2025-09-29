[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 1, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Newcastle logo

Union SGUnion SG
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Team News: Union SG vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Union SG vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of the Champions League clash between Union SG and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United will continue their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Belgian outfit Union SG on Wednesday night.

The Magpies suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in their opening match of the competition, while Union SG recorded a 3-1 victory away to PSV Eindhoven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


UNION SG VS. NEWCASTLE

UNION SG

Out: Mohammed Fuseini (ankle), Raul Florucz (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Scherpen; Khalaili, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Ait El Hadj, Zorgane, Rasmussen; Rodriguez, David, Niang

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Hall (knock), Fabian Schar (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

ID:582569:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2278:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Fabian Schar Jacob Ramsey Lewis Hall Tino Livramento Yoane Wissa Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!