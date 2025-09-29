Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of the Champions League clash between Union SG and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United will continue their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Belgian outfit Union SG on Wednesday night.

The Magpies suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in their opening match of the competition, while Union SG recorded a 3-1 victory away to PSV Eindhoven, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

UNION SG

Out: Mohammed Fuseini (ankle), Raul Florucz (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Scherpen; Khalaili, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Ait El Hadj, Zorgane, Rasmussen; Rodriguez, David, Niang

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Hall (knock), Fabian Schar (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

