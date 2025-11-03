Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be axed from the first XI by Eddie Howe when the Magpies welcome Athletic Bilbao to St James' Park for Wednesday's Champions League showdown.

The ex-Everton man was one of three players taken off at half time in Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United, where Newcastle slumped to a 3-1 defeat.

Howe revealed that Gordon's early withdrawal was partly down to a hip injury that the forward has been managing, so it would not be a shock to see him spared on Wednesday as Harvey Barnes comes back in on the left-hand side.

Jacob Murphy's spot is also at risk thanks to the presence of Anthony Elanga, but Nick Woltemade - another who was substituted at the break at the London Stadium - should keep Will Osula at bay once more.

Joelinton - who is one yellow card away from a Champions League ban - and Bruno Guimaraes should continue to hold the fort in midfield, but Lewis Miley can feel optimistic about taking Sandro Tonali's place in the engine room.

Kieran Trippier is still a slight doubt due to illness, but if the former Tottenham Hotspur man is fit, he will undoubtedly come in for Emil Krafth, who also lasted just 45 minutes against West Ham at the weekend.

Fabian Schar replaced Krafth in the capital and is also a contender to start in central defence - most likely in place of Sven Botman - but Dan Burn should be retained over Lewis Hall, who will likely be restricted to a substitute cameo after his recovery from a thigh problem.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

