Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed that captain Bruno Guimaraes is a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes has played 14 times for the Magpies across all competitions this season, chipping in with three goals, while Dan Burn (1,260) is the only outfield player to play more minutes for the club than the Brazil international (1,159) thus far.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes for the eighth time this season in the Premier League last weekend, but he was unable to prevent Newcastle from suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat at West Ham United.

Guimaraes is considered one of the first names on the teamsheet for Howe, but the Magpies boss may have to cope without his star midfielder against Athletic after he missed training on Tuesday due to illness.

Newcastle’s No.39 had an individual recovery session indoors while his teammates trained outside on the grass, and a late call will be made on his availability for matchday four of the Champions League.

Howe issues update on Guimaraes, Woltemade, Gordon

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday evening, Howe said: "There's been a bit of illness going through the squad, that's various players that have picked something up.

“Sandro [Tonali] initially, Jacob Murphy, Kieran Trippier and now Bruno. We're making a decision on Bruno tomorrow. He's such an important player for us and he's clearly not been himself, and that's why he missed training."

While Tonali and Murphy played against West Ham last time out, Trippier was left out of the matchday squad and he, along with Guimaraes, will be assessed ahead of kickoff on Wednesday.

On a positive note, Newcastle have no fresh injury concerns, with Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento (both knee) remaining in the treatment room, while Lewis Hall is in contention to feature in some capacity after recovering from a hamstring problem to make the substitutes’ bench against West Ham.

Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon were surprisingly withdrawn at half time when West Ham were beating Newcastle, and Howe has since explained his decision to take both players off at the interval.

“With Nick we have thrust him into every single game near enough and he looked a little bit fatigued so it was a decision to benefit Nick and the team going forward,” said Howe.

“With Anthony, he has played very well in the Champions League but he hasn't played quite as well in the Premier League and that is now his challenge.”

“Gordon is very driven to succeed,” says Howe

On Gordon and his form, Howe added: “I've had many discussions with Anthony. He is a very honest player, there is no lack of effort or commitment to do well and he is very driven to succeed.

“We need more from everybody in the Premier League, it is not just Anthony. The league is of such a high level and there is added challenges for us mentally when we return from European games or cup games and that is something we have to do better.”

Following an “unrecognisable” display from his team on Sunday, Howe has revealed that he is all but certain as to who will be named in his starting lineup against Athletic.

“Difficult team to pick off the back of Sunday,” the magpies boss admitted. “You could make wholesale changes or you can give the team another chance to deliver. I am 99% of the way there with my team selection.

Newcastle currently sit eighth in the 36-team Champions League table and are looking to win their third League Phase fixture in a row against an Athletic outfit who claimed a 3-1 comeback win over Qarabag on matchday three, after losing their opening two games to Arsenal (2-0) and Borussia Dortmund (4-1).

