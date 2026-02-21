Newcastle United vs. Qarabag FK: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 13:53

Newcastle United will be aiming to book their spot in the knockout round of the Champions League when they welcome Qarabag FK to St James' Park.

The Magpies are in a very strong position in the tie, having recorded a 6-1 victory over Qarabag in the first leg of their knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Newcastle vs. Qarabag kick off?

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Newcastle vs. Qarabag being played?

The match will take place at Newcastle's home stadium, St James' Park.

The Magpies were impressive in their last Champions League fixture on home soil, recording a 3-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the latter stages of the league phase.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Qarabag in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Newcastle and Qarabag will not be shown live on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters will be able to stream the game via Amazon's Prime Video app, available on Android and iOS devices, as well as games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Prime Video app shortly after full time, while there will be highlights of the major incidents, including any goals which are scored, on Amazon Prime Video's official X account.

Newcastle vs. Qarabag: What's the story?

Only a minor miracle will prevent Newcastle from advancing to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they will take on either Chelsea or Barcelona.

The Magpies were excellent in the first leg of their knockout round playoff away to Qarabag, with Anthony Gordon scoring four in the 6-1 success.

It is incredibly difficult to imagine a scenario which involves Newcastle not progressing from this position, but head coach Eddie Howe will not allow his players to approach this game in that manner.

Newcastle have had their issues in the Premier League this season, but progressing to the last-16 stage of the Champions League would be a major achievement for the club.