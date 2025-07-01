Preview: New York City FC vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Major League Soccer clash between New York City FC and Toronto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking consecutive victories for the first time in the 2025 MLS regular season, Toronto will pay a visit to Yankee Stadium on Thursday in their second meeting of the year versus New York City FC.

In the first weekend back from the international break the Pigeons were beaten 1-0 by CF Montreal, while the Reds came away with a 3-0 triumph at home to the Portland Timbers.

Match preview

One step forward and one step back has been a recurring theme for New York City FC in 2025 thus far and that was the case for them again on Saturday in Montreal.

Heading into matchday 20 of the league campaign the Boys in Blue have not won more than two consecutive matches all year, following up a convincing 4-0 triumph over Atlanta United with a defeat last weekend.

The last four times that Pascal Jansen’s side have won a match in this competition, they failed to score in their subsequent domestic affair, and it is that inconsistency which has them clinging to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, currently three points above Charlotte FC.

They have been at their best and most consistent in New York City, winning the joint-most home contests in MLS this year (seven), with four of their seven home victories occurring at Yankee Stadium.

At the same time, NYCFC have had to chase their share of games in the Bronx this year, with the Pigeons conceding the opening goal in five regular-season affairs at Yankee Stadium in 2025.

Entering this matchup though they have won five successive matches versus Toronto across all competitions, including a 2-1 come-from-behind win in this exact fixture last season.

Home victories have been few and far between for the Reds over the past few MLS seasons, but they came away with maximum points last weekend, for only the second time all year and the fourth time since June 2024.

That victory over Portland lifted Robin Fraser’s men to 13th in the Eastern Conference table, 11 points below the post-season line heading into matchday 20 of their campaign.

Consistency has also been an issue for TFC, and on Thursday they can win consecutive league encounters for the first time since July to August of the 2024 regular season.

Three of their four triumphs in the 2025 MLS campaign have occurred when they were in front at the interval, with Toronto unbeaten in their last six league contests in that scenario dating back to 2024.

Away from home is where they have thrived so far this season, with this team earning at least a point in three straight domestic affairs as the visitors, conceding a goal or fewer in each of those instances.

It has been nearly five years since the Reds last came away with any points from a regular season away game against a New York-based club, defeating NYCFC at Red Bull Arena 1-0 in September 2020.

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Team News

Leg injuries kept Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones out of the New York City lineup on Saturday, Matt Freese will miss this match due to the Gold Cup, though Alonso Martinez could be back from that tournament after the USA ousted Costa Rica on penalties.

The last time they hosted the Reds at Yankee Stadium, former attacking midfielder Santiago Rodriguez and current defender Kevin O’Toole found the back of the net in a 2-1 triumph.

On the Toronto side, Federico Bernardeschi, Henry Wingo, Jonathan Osorio and Zane Monlouis were all out with lower-body issues, while Kobe Franklin had a sore ankle and Richie Laryea was away at the Gold Cup but could be back on Thursday.

An own goal from Ian Smith, along with goals by Tyrese Spicer and Alonso Coello lifted them to victory over the Timbers, while former NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not have to make a single stop to collect a clean sheet.

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Romero; Tanasijevic, Martins, Haak, Risa; Perea, Moralez; Ojeda, Fernandez, Wolf; Martinez

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Thompson, Long, Rosted, Petretta; Coello; Corbeanu, Etienne, Kerr, Spicer; Brynhildsen

We say: New York City FC 2-0 Toronto

Consistency has not been the strong suit of either side, but we tend to see the best version of NYCFC at home and the worst of Toronto as the visitors which is why we project the Pigeons will come out on top in this clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email