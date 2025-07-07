Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Major League Soccer clash between New England Revolution and Inter Miami, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A two-game MLS road trip will end for Inter Miami on Wednesday when they travel to Gillette Stadium in Greater Boston for a date with the New England Revolution.

The Revs are now four points below the Eastern Conference playoff line following a 2-1 loss at the Portland Timbers on Saturday, while Miami are still in sixth, defeating CF Montreal 4-1 this past weekend.

Match preview

After climbing back into the playoff picture this spring, New England have regressed since the start of June, collecting just one point from their previous four league fixtures.

Caleb Porter’s men are winless in their last four home contests in this competition, equaling their longest run without a victory at Gillette Stadium from the 2024 regular season.

New England have lost their last two league contests when even after 45 minutes, while dropping 10 points domestically this year when netting the opening goal in a game.

While they have given up the third-fewest goals in the league this year (23), the Revs have not been as sharp defensively at home in recent outings, conceding three goals in each of their last two matches played at Gillette Stadium.

With 24 points after 19 league contests, the Revolution are actually in a better position than a year ago, accumulating two more points than they had at this stage of 2024.

They have won two of their last three home matches versus Miami, with the previous one occurring in June of the 2023 season when they came away with a 3-1 triumph.

An early setback in Montreal on Saturday seemed to wake up a sleeping giant in Inter Miami, who stormed back to score four unanswered goals to keep their MLS unbeaten run intact.

Javier Mascherano’s men have points in four straight league contests, having suffered just one defeat in their previous six games played in this competition.

Currently, 10 points separate them from FC Cincinnati for first in the Eastern Conference table, though the Herons have four games in hand on the Orange and Blue and can jump past Orlando City for fifth with a win on Wednesday.

Another victory in midweek would equal their longest winning run of the 2025 regular season (four games) and put them nine points above the Eastern Conference playoff line.

Their attack has come to life domestically, scoring three or more goals in their last four MLS affairs while netting the most goals in the Eastern Conference thus far (40).

Miami have won their last two meetings against the Revs in this competition by a combined margin of 10-3, including a convincing 4-1 triumph in this exact fixture last year.

Team News

Against the Timbers this past weekend, New England were missing Ilay Feingold due to an ankle issue, Tomas Chancalay had a sore groin, Igantius Ganago had a quad strain and Alexander Bono sat out because of a neck injury.

Luca Langoni, who started alongside former Miami striker Leonardo Campana last weekend, scored the only goal for them in a losing effort, his first of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Hamstring strains kept David Ruiz, Gonzalo Lujan, Yannick Bright and Noah Allen out of the Miami lineup in Montreal, while Ian Fray was sidelined with an adductor strain and Drake Callender was still dealing with a sports hernia problem.

Lionel Messi netted a brace in their come-from-behind win on Saturday, with Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende also finding the back of the net against Le CFM.

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Ivacic; Ceballos, Fofana, Beason; Bye, Polster, Yusuf, Miller; Gil; Urruti, Campana

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Ustari; Weigandt, Martinez, Falcon, Alba; Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suarez

We say: New England Revolution 1-3 Inter Miami

The Revs have looked extremely vulnerable at the back of late, and that could spell trouble against a surging Miami side, who are in fine form in the attacking third and appear primed to make a move up the Eastern Conference table.

