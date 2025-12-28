AFCON 2025: Hakimi hits out at own fans ahead of tournament debut as Morocco's home campaign threatens to turn sour

By Daniel Haidar | 28 Dec 2025 20:43

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has hit out at his own supporters following their reaction to Friday's 1-1 draw with Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The host nation were held to a frustrating stalemate at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with sections of the home crowd booing the Atlas Lions at the final whistle after what was perceived as an underwhelming display against their Group A rivals.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, ahead of the decisive group-stage fixture against Zambia, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back made clear his displeasure at the negative reception from the stands.

"I was not happy with what happened at half-time in the first two matches," Hakimi said.

"We need the supporters. I know you want us to be winning by half-time, but you have to respect our opponents—they are not easy teams to play against.

"It is not normal for the supporters to whistle. We need that 12th man, and I have the experience to know this."

"We are human beings" - Hakimi defends boss Walid Regragui

© Imago / Agencia-MexSport

The 2025 African Ballon d'Or winner also leapt to the defence of head coach Walid Regragui, who has faced growing criticism since the disappointing result against Mali.

"We are human beings, and the criticism hurts," Hakimi added.

"We know the supporters want us to win every time. Since the World Cup, this is a new Morocco, but we must not forget to keep our feet on the ground. Playing an AFCON at home helps us, but it does not make things easier. We need them behind us.

"As for the criticism of the coach, he has done a great job—he was the one with the team at the World Cup. He changed the mentality, even mine."

Regragui confirmed that Hakimi, who has been recovering from an ankle injury, will feature against Zambia on Monday.

"Achraf Hakimi will play tomorrow," the Morocco boss revealed. "I do not know if he will start or come off the bench, but he will play."

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.