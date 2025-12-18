Morocco vs. Comoros: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations opener, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 02:43

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway when host nation Morocco do battle with Comoros in the group stage.

The two nations have been drawn in Group A along with Mali and Zambia

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Morocco vs. Comoros kick off?

Morocco vs. Comoros will kick off at 19:00 UK time on Sunday.

This fixture is the first of 36 group-stage games taking place at AFCON.

Where is Morocco vs. Comoros being played?

This Group A match will take place at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which opened for the first time in September and holds a capacity of 68,700.

This new stadium will also stage the AFCON final on January 18.

How to watch Morocco vs. Comoros in the UK

TV channels

The opening ceremony and first game between Morocco and Comoros will be broadcast live across Channel 4’s network, airing on Channel 4, E4 and 4Seven, with coverage starting at 18:30 UK time.

Online streaming

In the UK and Ireland, all AFCON matches will be available to stream on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube or Channel 4’s official website and app.

In the USA, you can watch the coverage on beIN Sports, while coverage in Africa is dominated by three regional broadcasters: Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports.

Highlights

Match highlights of Morocco vs. Comoros are set to be shown on Channel 4 Sport YouTube and can be viewed on Channel 4’s official website and app.

What is at stake for Morocco and Comoros?

Morocco are the bookmakers' favourites to win the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for just the second time in their history and for the first since 1976.

Comoros, meanwhile, are gearing up for just their second-ever appearance at the tournament after reaching the round of 16 in 2021.

Both teams are keen to make a statement in their opening match and take an early lead in Group A, before preparing to face Mali and Zambia in their remaining two group fixtures.