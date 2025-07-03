Sports Mole previews Saturday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Oster and Mjallby AIF, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Allsvenskan leaders Mjallby AIF will be aiming to return to winning ways in the league when they continue their campaign with a clash against Oster on Saturday.

Mjallby are top of the Allsvenskan table, one point ahead of second-placed Hammarby, while Oster are 15th, picking up only 12 points from their opening 13 matches of the season.

Match preview

Mjallby have never won Sweden's top flight, with their two previous title successes coming in the second tier, so it is some story that they currently sit at the head of the Allsvenskan.

A record of nine wins, four draws and one defeat from their 14 league matches this season has seen them collect 31 points, which has left them one point ahead of second-placed Hammarby in the table.

Anders Torstensson's side have actually drawn two of their last three league games, being held by Norrkoping and Malmo either side of a 2-0 home success over Varnamo.

Mjallby's only league defeat of the campaign came away to AIK on May 11, and they have been stroing at home this season, picking up 17 points from their seven matches, while Oster have been victorious in just two of their seven league games on their travels this term.

Oster secured promotion back to Sweden's top flight courtesy of their second-placed finish in the second tier last year, with the team back at this level for the first time since 2013.

As a result, avoiding relegation is their main aim for the season, but Martin Foyston's side currently sit in 15th spot in the table, one point behind 14th-placed Halmstad.

Only three wins have arrived from their 13 league matches, losing seven times in the process, but there have been positive signs of late, with the promoted outfit actually unbeaten in their last four league games.

Indeed, Oster have beaten Degerfors and drawn with Sirius, Varnamo and GAIS since their last loss, which proved to be a 1-0 reverse at home to Elfsborg on May 11.

Oster Allsvenskan form:

LWDDWD

Mjallby Allsvenskan form:

WWWDWD

Team News

Oster will once again have Alibek Aliev leading their line, with the 28-year-old bidding to add to the four goals that he has scored in 17 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, there will also be spots in the attacking areas for Daniel Ljung and Matias Tamminen.

As for Mjallby, Abdoulie Manneh has scored eight times and registered two assists in 19 appearances this season, and the 20-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

Elliot Stroud has been another standout performer, scoring five times and registering four assists, and he will feature in midfield from the first whistle.

Abdullah Iqbal will be another notable starter at the back for Mjallby, who have not disclosed any fresh injury issues ahead of their return to action this weekend.

Oster possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Varmanen, Adolfsson, Kricak, Gyamfi; Soderberg, Christensen, Seger; Tamminen, Aliev, Ljung

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Iqbal, Noren, Kiilerich; Johansson, Gustavsson, Rojkjaer, Stroud; Malachowski, Bergstrom, Manneh

We say: Oster 1-2 Mjallby AIF

Oster have shown positive signs of late, and they are capable of making this a tricky match for Mjallby. However, we are expecting the league leaders to navigate their way to an important three points.

