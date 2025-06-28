Sports Mole previews Monday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between Mjallby AIF and Malmo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Allsvenskan leaders Mjallby AIF will be aiming to make it successive victories in Sweden's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Malmo.

Mjallby have 30 points to show from their 13 matches this season, which has left them three points clear at the top of the division, while Malmo occupy fifth, boasting 22 points from their opening 13 games.

Match preview

Mjallby were 2-0 winners over Varnamo in their last game before the winter break, and they have been victorious in four of their last five matches at this level of football.

A record of nine wins, three draws and one draw from 13 matches is enough for them to lead the way, with 30 points leaving them three points ahead of second-placed Hammarby on the same number of games.

Anders Torstensson's side have been excellent in front of their own fans this season, picking up 16 points from six matches courtesy of a record of five wins and one draw.

Mjallby are two-time Superettan winners, but they have never finished top of Sweden's first division, so it would be some achievement if they could claim the title this season.

Malmo, meanwhile, are the reigning Swedish champions, finishing 11 points clear of second-placed Hammarby last season, but they have found it more difficult during the current campaign.

Indeed, a record of six wins, four draws and three defeats from 13 matches has left the Blue Ones in fifth position in the table on 22 points, eight points behind their opponents on Monday.

Henrik Rydstrom's side entered the summer break off the back of a 3-0 win over Hacken, but they have only been victorious in one of their last three games in the top flight of Swedish football.

Malmo have won two, drawn two and lost two of their six matches away from home this season, but they certainly have the quality to put a positive run together in the coming months.

The Blue Ones last faced Mjallby in September 2024, recording a 2-0 victory, but they have lost three of their last four games against their opponents on Monday.

Mjallby Allsvenskan form:

LWWWDW

Malmo Allsvenskan form:

WDWDLW

Team News

Mjallby will be missing Jakob Kiilerich for Monday's contest due to an injury issue.

Abdoulie Manneh has been in excellent form for the division leaders this season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

There should also be another spot in the attacking unit for Viktor Gustafson.

As for Malmo, Johan Dahlin, Gentian Lajqi, Erik Botheim and Stefano Holmquist Vecchia will miss out through injury.

Daniel Gudjohnsen has scored four times in 12 appearances this season, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, Taha Ali and Sead Haksabanovic are also set to feature in attacking areas for the reigning champions.

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Pettersson, Noren, Iqbal; Johansson, Gustavsson, Rojkjaer, Stroud; Gustafson, Bergstrom, Manneh

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Karlsson, Stryger, Rosler, Busanello; Bolin, Rosengren, Busuladzic; Haksabanovic; Ali, Gudjohnsen

We say: Mjallby AIF 1-1 Malmo

Mjallby have been the best team in Sweden so far this season, but Malmo are a quality outfit, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough fore a share of the spoils on Monday.

