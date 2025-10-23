Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Millwall and Leicester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to make it four straight wins in the second tier, Millwall welcome out-of-form Leicester City to The Den for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions picked up a routine home success over Stoke City earlier in the week, whilst the Foxes suffered a rare defeat at the base of Hull City.

Match preview

Following an eighth-placed finish in the Championship last term - missing out on the playoffs by just two points - Millwall are on a mission to be a frontrunner for a top-six placement this time around, with Saturday afternoon's hosts enjoying an excellent run of form recently.

The Lions extended their winning spell in the second tier to a marvellous three matches on Tuesday night, when a first-ever Millwall goal for centre-back Tristan Crama and a third strike of the season by winger Femi Azeez secured a 2-0 win over Stoke at The Den.

Aiming to stretch their winning run to four matches following that home defeat to league leaders Coventry on October 1, Alex Neil's side are currently occupying third spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend, four points behind Middlesbrough in second.

On the contrary to previous campaigns at this level, the Lions have fared worse at their home ground so far - winning three and losing three of their opening six clashes at The Den - while they are unbeaten across five matches on the road, collecting 11 points.

A summer arrival from Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga, Thierno Ballo has made an eye-catching start to life in English football this season, providing assists for both of Millwall's goals on Tuesday night, taking his total tally to three in the Championship from just six appearances.

After a string of steady results in the Championship, Leicester City saw their eight-game unbeaten streak in the division come to a sobering end on Tuesday night, when a second goal of the term from substitute Aaron Ramsey was not enough to rescue the day in East Yorkshire.

It was an in-form Hull side who collected maximum points at the MKM Stadium last time out courtesy of first-half efforts from Liam Millar and Joe Gelhardt, meaning that the Foxes have now won just one of their last seven second-tier battles as they chase promotion.

Now hoping to avoid back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since April, Leicester have dropped down to a lowly ninth position in the Championship rankings ahead of this weekend's trip to the capital, a mammoth eight points behind pacesetters Coventry City.

Unbeaten across five home matches this season (W2 D3), all of the Foxes' major woes to date have arrived away from the King Power Stadium, although Marti Cifuentes's men boast the seventh-best away record in the division despite losing twice on the road.

Linked with a high-profile switch to the Premier League over the course of the summer transfer window, Abdul Fatawu remains a key Leicester player until January at the earliest, with the right-winger leading both his side's goalscoring (3) and assist charts (2) in the Championship.

Millwall Championship form:

W D L W W W

Millwall form (all competitions):

W D L W W W

Leicester City Championship form:

D D D W D L

Leicester City form (all competitions):

D D D W D L

Team News

Millwall have suffered a major injury blow this month, with influential midfielder Massimo Luongo sidelined for the remainder of the season owing to a serious knee problem.

Joining the Australian in the Lions' medical room, Southampton loanee Will Smallbone is currently recovering from a hamstring issue.

Josh Coburn's first campaign as a permanent Millwall man has been impacted by a muscle injury, with the striker expected back next month.

Leicester are struggling without the attacking talents of Stephy Mavididi (hamstring), who earned promotion with the Foxes under Enzo Maresca in 2023-24.

The visitors also have a pair of long-term defensive absentees, with Ben Nelson (muscular) and Harry Souttar (Achilles) out of action.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, De Norre, Azeez, Cundle, Ballo; Ivanovic

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Thomas; Winks, Soumare, Fatawu, Ramsey, Monga; Ayew

We say: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City

Winning each of their last three matches by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1, Millwall should be confident of earning a positive result over Leicester this weekend.

The Foxes are not in a great place at the moment, and a trip to the Lion's den could lead to a damaging defeat to conclude a challenging October run.

