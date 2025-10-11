Preview: Mauritius vs Libya - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Mauritius and Libya, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mauritius will aim to end their World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note when they welcome Libya to the National Sports Complex Pitch 1 for their final Group D clash on Monday evening.

Both teams are already out of contention for a place in the 2026 tournament, but pride will still be on the line as they wrap up their group-stage commitments.

Match preview

Mauritius currently sit second from bottom in Group D with just one win from their nine qualifiers so far.

Their only success came in June 2024, when they defeated winless Eswatini 2-1 at home.

Aside from that victory, they have amassed two draws and suffered six defeats, underlining their struggles throughout the campaign.

Guillaume Moullec’s men have scored seven goals and conceded 17, exposing defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cutting edge in attack.

They head into this fixture off a 2-0 home loss to Cameroon, a result that further confirmed their elimination long before the final round.

The hosts have also failed to record a victory in their last 11 matches across all competitions, and their first-leg meeting with Libya offered little encouragement, ending in a 2-1 defeat.

Moullec’s task will be to motivate his players to finish strongly in front of their home supporters.

For Libya, this is also a dead rubber in terms of qualification - the Mediterranean Knights sit third in the group with 15 points, three adrift of second-placed Cameroon, who hold a superior goal difference.

Even with a win, Libya would only move level on points with Cameroon if the Indomitable Lions lose their final game, but the tiebreaker means their campaign is effectively over.

Aliou Cisse’s men arrive after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Cape Verde, in which they surrendered a two-goal advantage.

An early own goal from Roberto Lopes put Libya ahead, before Ezzeddin Amer Faraj El Maremi and Mahmoud Al-Shalwi extended their lead. However, defensive lapses allowed Cape Verde to mount a comeback and share the spoils.

Libya’s recent form reflects both promise and inconsistency - they have scored eight and conceded seven in their last five matches across all competitions - while their attacking play has been impressive, defensive organisation remains a concern.

Still, the visitors have shown more stability than their hosts, and they will be eager to close out the qualifiers with a positive result.

Mauritius World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WLDLLL

Mauritius form (all competitions):

DDDLLL

Libya World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LDLWWD



Libya form (all competitions):

DDLWWD







Team News

For Mauritius, defender Wilson Percy Mootoo lasted just 36 minutes against Cameroon and is a doubt for this fixture.

Jordan Francois could be drafted into the starting lineup, while Lindsay Rose - who has scored twice in qualifying - will once again marshal the backline.

Kevin Bru remains the team’s creative hub in midfield, leading the side in assists, while Yannick Aristide is expected to spearhead the attack, supported by Jeremy Villeneuve.

As for Libya, Cisse is unlikely to make wholesale changes from the draw against Cape Verde.

El Maremi, who now has four goals in this qualifying campaign, should continue to lead the line alongside Al-Shalwi, who also netted last time out.

Mauritius possible starting lineup:

Chiotti; Latouchent, Collard, Rose, Francois; Jean, Bru, Villeneuve, Caliste, Arthee; Aristide

Libya possible starting lineup:

Al Woheshi; Judour, Yousef, Saleh, Madyen, Salama; Eisa, Alhibeeshi, Al-Shalwi, Aleiyan; El Maremi

We say: Mauritius 1-2 Libya

Neither side has anything left to play for, but Libya possess the stronger squad and have shown greater attacking consistency throughout the campaign.

Mauritius will hope to give their fans something to cheer about, yet the visitors’ experience and quality in the final third should see them edge this contest.

Aishat Akanni

