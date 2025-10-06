Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Mauritius and Cameroon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cameroon will aim to bounce back from their potentially costly defeat to Cape Verde when they travel to Saint Pierre to face Mauritius in Wednesday’s Group D clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the hosts are already eliminated, the Indomitable Lions cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to keep alive their hopes of securing automatic qualification.

Mauritius sit second from bottom in Group D with just five points from eight matches, putting them out of contention for a World Cup spot.

They have managed only one victory - a 2-1 success over winless Eswatini in June 2024 - alongside two draws and five defeats.

Guillaume Moullec’s men have scored seven goals and conceded 15, underlining their struggles on both ends of the pitch. In fact, Mauritius are winless in their last 10 matches across all competitions, and their head-to-head record offers little encouragement, having lost all five previous encounters against Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions, meanwhile, sit second in the group with 15 points, four behind leaders Cape Verde.

Marc Brys’s side know that defeat here would effectively end their hopes of topping the group, leaving only the playoffs as a possible route to the finals.

Cameroon’s only qualifying defeat came last time out when they fell 1-0 to Cape Verde in Yaounde. Dailon Livramento’s solo strike condemned the visitors to a loss, leaving them under pressure with two games remaining.

Despite boasting the group’s most potent attack with 15 goals scored, Cameroon will be wary of their recent inconsistencies.

Still, with Mauritius having failed to keep a clean sheet in six matches, the visitors will expect their firepower to see them through.

The five-time African champions are aiming to reach their ninth World Cup finals, and while they remain among the best runners-up for a playoff berth, the priority is to secure an automatic ticket by winning their remaining fixtures.

Mauritius coach Moullec has named a 28-man squad featuring the return of Kevin Bru, as well as new call-ups Leon Alizart and Mathieu Etrange.

The squad also includes Yannick Aristide, William Francois, Adrien Botlar, and strikers Cooper Legrand and Linley Rita.

Cameroon boss Brys has called up 26 players, with captain Vincent Aboubakar leading the line.

Aboubakar, currently without a club, is the team’s top scorer in qualifying with four goals, supported by Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has provided two assists.

Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong earns a first call-up after netting four goals in La Liga, while Junior Tchamadeu returns in defence.

However, centre-back Christopher Wooh and Enzo Boyomo are both absent, leaving gaps at the back.

Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa anchors a talented midfield group that also includes Carlos Baleba and Martin Hongla, while Andre Onana should reclaim the gloves ahead of Devis Epassy and Simon Omossola.

Chiotti; Jean, Mootoo, Rose, Collard; Caliste, Latouchent, Francois, Villeneuve; Aristide, Ferre

Onana; Tolo, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Bokele, Tchatchoua; Anguissa, Baleba, N’Koudou; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Aboubakar

We say: Mauritius 0-3 Cameroon

Mauritius will look to frustrate their visitors, but history and form are stacked against them.

Cameroon should have more than enough quality to respond positively after their Cape Verde setback and keep their automatic qualification hopes alive.

