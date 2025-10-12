Wantaway Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee could be offered an escape route from Old Trafford by a new Serie A powerhouse in 2026, according to a report.

The Dutchman's fortunes have not improved since a disappointing debut season, and he is supposedly ready to seek a move away from Manchester when the January transfer window opens for business.

Despite his struggles in English football, Zirkzee is expected to have options in the Premier League over the winter, as Everton and West Ham United have both been credited with an interest.

However, a return to Italy - where Zirkzee excelled with Bologna under Thiago Motta - is considered the most likely course of action, as Como, AC Milan and Juventus are all rumoured to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Now, Gazzetta reports that Roma have also joined the race to free Zirkzee from the Theatre of Dreams, where the Netherlands international has only managed seven goals and three assists from 53 games.

Roma manager 'reignites interest' in Man Utd's Joshua Zirkzee

The Giallorossi are managed by Gian Piero Gasperini, the former long-serving Atalanta BC boss who apparently tried to sign Zirkzee when he was at the Bergamo helm.

Gasperini is now ready to try again for the former Bayern Munich attacker, who has already instructed his agent to find him a new club in January in order to give himself the best possible chance of making the Netherlands' 2026 World Cup squad.

Roma can reportedly see positives to his signing from both a sporting and financial point of view, as Zirkzee would firstly be able to play either as a centre-forward or just off the striker in Gasperini's 3-4-2-1 system.

Furthermore, Roma would have no problem covering half of his yearly salary - expected to be around €1.8m (£1.6m) - although the Serie A giants will likely only be able to sign Zirkzee on loan rather than permanently.

Zirkzee's prospective move to Roma would see him become Rasmus Hojlund's rival, after his fellow Man United striker joined Napoli over the summer and has since scored four goals in six games for Antonio Conte's side.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee has failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist in four matches for the Red Devils this season, playing just 82 minutes and failing to make a single starting lineup.

Could any other Man Utd players leave in January transfer window?

With all of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Chido Obi, Mason Mount, Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes available to Ruben Amorim in attack, Zirkzee is very much surplus to requirements, and Man Utd should not prevent him from leaving under the right conditions.

However, Fernandes has thus far been used in a deeper role to the detriment of Kobbie Mainoo, who is out of favour at Old Trafford and requested to leave on loan during the summer transfer window.

Man United blocked Mainoo's request, but the 20-year-old is still yet to start a Premier League game this season and could push for a temporary exit again in January if his situation does not improve.

Further back, Tyrell Malacia - the last remaining member of the club's 'bomb squad' - should also head for the exit door, and the Dutchman's most likely winter destination has supposedly been revealed.