Man Utd 'Bomb Squad' member attracting interest

Tyrell Malacia's future at Manchester United hangs in the balance, as reports suggest a European club could make a move for the Dutchman as early as January.

Manchester United left-back Tyrel Malacia may finally move away from Old Trafford if reports are accurate.

The Dutchman was Erik ten Hag’s first signing in the summer of 2022 for an initial fee of €15m (£13m) from Feyenoord, signing a four-year contract, but the 26-year-old has been largely sidelined since the managerial change.

With Malacia’s relationship with new Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim said to have broken down, there appears to be no future for the former Feyenoord player at Old Trafford, whose contract runs until summer 2026.

This was mostly evident in the summer, as the wide defender was part of United’s five-player “bomb squad”, which included Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Only Malacia remained at the club beyond the summer transfer window and was subsequently included in Amorim’s Premier League squad for the 2025-26 season; however, this could now change if reports are to be believed.

Malacia future: Possible exit route for Manchester United defender

According to the Manchester Evening News, the defender is looking forward to leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires.

However, the emergence of a reported suitor in Turkey could accelerate any such transfer, as a winter move in January might now be possible under certain conditions.

The defender is said to be attracting interest from Super Lig giants Galatasaray, who are rumoured to be keen on the ostracised defender.

The reigning Turkish champions are reportedly leading the race to sign the Dutchman in the summer, though they could choose to move earlier, which would involve paying the Red Devils a fee in January.

Malacia future: Could the ostracised Manchester United defender be reintegrated?

Malacia has not played for United since January, when he appeared in the Red Devils' 2-0 Europa League win over FCSB before going on loan to PSV Eindhoven.

Although he was placed on the transfer list after returning, his unsuccessful move to Elche in the closing week of the last transfer window meant the 26-year-old was still included in Amorim's 25-player squad for the 25-26 season.

Amorim's preferred wing-back option is Patrick Dorgu, although Diogo Dalot has also played in that role this season, indicating Malacia's playing time could be limited.

Since the Red Devils are not competing in Europe this season, the chances of the Netherlands international getting game time are further reduced, and only an injury crisis could alter the situation for the marginalised defender.