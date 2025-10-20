Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing a midfield sensation from the Championship, though it remains to be seen if the club can get by with their current group.

Manchester United are keen on Coventry City teenage midfielder George Shepherd, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils earned a famous 2-1 victory at the home of the champions on Sunday, beating Liverpool 2-1 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

Ruben Amorim managed to win at Anfield despite starting a midfield two of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, who have both been criticised this season for their performances.

The club have been consistently linked with additions in the middle of the pitch, with the likes of Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba thought to be targets.

The Daily Mail claim that United are interested in Coventry's 16 year old Shepherd, who is still on scholarship forms and has not yet been offered professional terms by the Sky Blues.

Is George Shepherd the right player for Manchester United?

George Shepherd managed to find his way onto the bench for Coventry on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers, though he was an unused substitute.

The attacking midfielder only made his debut for the Sky Blues' under-21s earlier this campaign, and any expectation of him arriving at Old Trafford and contributing significantly for the first team in the immediate future are slim.

United have looked to bring in younger talents under the direction of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with deals for teenagers Cristian Orozco, Diego Leon and Sekou Kone all agreed in recent months.

If Shepherd is viewed as part on the team's long-term future, then his addition would be a welcome one, especially given the Red Devils have reportedly found it difficult to comply with spending rules.

Are Ruben Amorim's midfield demands being neglected?

While Amorim was able to guide his side to a win against Liverpool, his midfield did not have to be as expansive on the ball as they sat in a deeper block on Sunday.

The likes of Fernandes and Casemiro have struggled for large periods this term when they have had more responsibility in possession, with neither particularly comfortable during buildup.

It would be surprising if the duo were able to turn the club's fortunes around this season, and the failure to sign a midfielder such as Wharton in the summer could prove costly.

However, Amorim has also refused to adapt his style of play, so perhaps he deserves as much criticism as those responsible for bringing players to the club.