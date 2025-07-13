Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon central midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for Sporting, making 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the process.

In total, Hjulmand has represented the Lisbon giants on 96 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering six assists, and he has another three years left to run on his current contract.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keen on the midfielder.

Konur claims that Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for his signature, while Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on his situation in Lisbon.

Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool 'all interested' in Hjulmand

The release clause in Hjulmand's Sporting contract is €80m (£69m), so the Portuguese giants are in a strong position when it comes to his future.

Hjulmand started his professional career with Admira Wacker in 2018 before making the move to Lecce, and he represented the Italian side on 95 occasions in all competitions.

Signing a midfielder is not currently seen as a priority for Man United, with the club instead focusing on bringing in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, and they are also bidding to sign a striker.

However, it is understood that the Red Devils are looking to bring in a midfielder, with Christian Eriksen leaving on a free transfer, so that has opened up space in the squad.

Which club are the favourites for Hjulmand?

Arsenal have already signed two central midfielders this summer in the shape of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, but it is an area that Liverpool are looking to strengthen.

A move to the Premier League is a strong possibility, but Juventus and Inter are also allegedly bidding to bring him to Italy, with both seen as genuine contenders.

PSG have one of the best midfield threes in world football, with Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and Joao Neves performing outstandingly last season, but there has been speculation surrounding Vitinha's future, with Real Madrid thought to be keen, so the French champions could emerge as a strong option for the Denmark international.