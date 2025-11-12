Everton reportedly join the race for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, who is unsettled at Old Trafford.

Everton have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, with the Toffees said to be keen to explore a move for the Netherlands international in January.

Zirkzee's future is currently the subject of much speculation due to his lack of action at Old Trafford this season.

The forward was linked with a summer move away from the Red Devils, having struggled to make his mark following a switch from Italian team Bologna in 2024.

However, Man United head coach Ruben Amorim wanted to keep hold of the Dutchman, who netted seven times in 49 appearances for the club during the 2024-25 campaign.

Zirkzee has barely featured this term, playing just 82 minutes of Premier League football across four matches, and he has been an unused substitute on seven occasions in England's top flight this term.

Everton 'interested' in January move for Man United's Zirkzee

Roma are allegedly keen to bring Zirkzee back to Italy in January, but it has recently been claimed that the Dutchman wants to remain in the Premier League.

West Ham United were thought to lead the English interest in the attacker, but according to Sky Sports News, Everton are also in the hunt, with the Toffees looking to sign a new striker in January.

Thierno Barry has not scored a single goal in 13 appearances for Everton this term, while Beto has only two in 13 outings, and a new forward is said to be a priority for the Toffees in the winter market.

The Merseyside club allegedly want a 'different profile' of attacker to Barry and Beto, and Zirkzee fits the bill, with the Dutchman's mobility not his strong point, but he is brilliant technically and can bring teammates into play.

Should Man United let Zirkzee leave in January?

Man United have a significantly reduced fixture list this season due to their absence from Europe, but head coach Amorim is not exactly full of options when it comes to the centre-forward spot.

Zirkzee needs football to stand a chance of securing a spot in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup, but Man United would run the risk of leaving themselves short by allowing him to leave in the winter, especially as any deal is only likely to be a loan.