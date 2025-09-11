Manchester United will reportedly have to hold off competition from as many as four other major clubs in order to sign Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

Manchester United will reportedly have to hold off competition from as many as four other major clubs in order to bring Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller to Old Trafford in 2026.

Stiller was linked with a move to Man United during the summer market, once it became clear that the 20-time English champions would not be able to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils allegedly had 'secret' talks with Stiller in the latter stages of the window, but the English club were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line before the deadline.

The 24-year-old is still believed to be firmly on Man United's radar for both January and next summer.

However, according to Fichajes, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are competing for his signature, while Real Madrid are also giving serious consideration to making a move for him next year.

Man United, Liverpool, Real Madrid among Stiller 'suitors'

The report suggests that a move to the Premier League could occur next summer, as there will be a £35m release clause in his contract in the summer of 2026.

The midfielder recently opened the door to a move away from Stuttgart amid the speculation surrounding his future but insisted that he was currently happy with his situation.

"I'm currently not thinking about a move. Generally speaking, I'm interested in moving abroad at some point; I thought Florian Wirtz's decision to go to Liverpool was cool," he told reporters. "But only one thing is certain for me: At the end of my career, I absolutely want to play in the USA, in the MLS. This is 100% my plan, my goal."

Stiller was in strong form for Stuttgart during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four goals and registering 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, in total, the five-time Germany international has made 85 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring five goals and registering 18 assists in the process.

For £35m, Stiller would be an absolute steal

Considering the amount of money that is being spent on relatively average players, Stiller for £35m could be one of the biggest bargains in modern-day football.

The German has the potential to become one of the best players in the world in his position, and he is an all-round player due to his ability to contribute from both an attacking and defensive point of view.

Man United missed out on the chance to sign him over the summer, and the Red Devils will now seemingly have to hold off competition from some major clubs in order to secure his signature in 2026.