Manchester United reportedly send a scout to watch a £20m-rated Ligue 1 midfielder, but they will not be able to strike a deal until transfer deadline day.

Manchester United have reportedly been running the rule over Nice lynchpin Hicham Boudaoui as Ruben Amorim aims to bolster his midfield ranks.

Twenty-five-year-old Boudaoui has been a regular fixture in the Nice starting lineup for several years now and played a key role in their fourth-placed Ligue 1 finish in the 2024-25 season.

Boudaoui came up with two goals and four assists from 29 appearances for Les Aiglons in the top flight last term, in addition to making five appearances in the Europa League.

The Algeria international is one of the longest-serving players at Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Nice, whom he joined in 2019 for a paltry €4m (£3.4m) from boyhood club Paradou AC.

Since his switch six years ago, Boudaoui has managed 13 goals and as many assists in 175 matches for Nice, while he also became an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Nice in 2019.

Man United 'send scout' to watch Nice's Boudaoui

The 25-year-old's contract at the Allianz Riviera only runs until the summer of 2027, though, meaning that Nice may not be in a position to turn down a reasonable offer this summer.

According to The Sun, Man United recently deployed a scout to watch Boudaoui in action for Nigeria in an international friendly against Sweden, where the midfielder played 60 minutes in a 4-3 defeat.

A strong hour saw Boudaoui win all six ground duels he contested, as he made three tackles and one interception, while also drawing two fouls in the middle of the park.

The Algerian supposedly checks all the boxes in terms of what Amorim is looking for from a physically dominant holding midfielder, although Man United will not be able to strike a deal for Boudaoui until September.

As both Man United and Nice competed in last season's Europa League, Ratcliffe reportedly agreed to not make any Red Devils signings from the French club until September 2025 amid UEFA's concerns over the multi-club model.

As a result, Man United will only be able to bring Boudaoui to the club on transfer deadline day itself; the window in England closes at 7pm on September 1, although clubs will have an additional two hours to get signings over the line if they have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League.

How much will Man United have to pay for Boudaoui?

As Boudaoui is about to enter the final year of his Nice contract, the French outfit are not in a strong negotiating position and are supposedly prepared to accept £20m for his signature this summer.

Man United are believed to be at risk of a hijack before deadline day, though, as other Premier League teams - as well as La Liga and Bundesliga sides - are supposedly interested in Boudaoui too.

The 25-year-old could act as a natural successor to Casemiro in the Man United midfield, but the Brazilian is expected to see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Kobbie Mainoo continues to be heavily linked with an exit, and any sale of the England international would go down as pure profit on Man United's records.