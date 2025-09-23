Manchester United are reportedly falling behind Premier League rivals in the race for a Serie A forward who will be available as a free agent next summer.

Manchester United have reportedly fallen behind in the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 25-year-old was on the fringes of the Old Lady squad last season but has enjoyed a productive start to the current 2025-26 campaign.

Vlahovic came off the bench to bag a sensational brace for the Turin-based outfit earlier this month, sealing a 3-3 all with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The towering Serbia international has also made significant waves on the domestic scene, netting on two occasions across 168 minutes of Serie A football.

Since making the high-profile switch from Fiorentina to Juve during the January window of 2022, Vlahovic has scored 62 goals in 150 appearances.

Man United have made 'no progress' in Vlahovic hunt

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are falling behind in the race for the services of Juventus and Serbia sensation Vlahovic.

The report claims that the struggling Red Devils have made no significant progress in their attempts to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

It is understood that a quartet of Premier League clubs other than Ruben Amorim's side are also interested in the talents of Vlahovic.

Representing a large capital contingent in the English top flight, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be admirer of the striker.

Newcastle United have also been linked despite signing the likes of Yoane Wissa and Germany star Nick Woltemade over the summer.

A less probable move for Vlahovic would be a switch to the London Stadium and West Ham United, who are in danger of a relegation battle under Graham Potter.

Man United's attacking ranks

After a sobering bottom-half finish in the Premier League last season, Manchester United spent a huge amount of money on their attack over the summer.

Bringing proven quality in the English game to the Theatre of Dreams, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha joined from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Later on in the window, the Red Devils splashed out over £70m for Benjamin Sesko, who has enjoyed a few prolific seasons in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.