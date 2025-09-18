Dusan Vlahovic: from unwanted to Juventus saviour

Pushed towards the exit throughout the summer transfer window, Dusan Vlahovic ultimately remained at Juventus. Despite beginning the season as a substitute, the striker has quickly emerged as one of the key players for the Bianconeri.

Pushed towards the exit throughout the summer transfer window, Dusan Vlahovic ultimately remained at Juventus. Despite beginning the season as a substitute, the striker has quickly emerged as one of the key players for the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January 2022, arriving with high expectations after a big-money move from Fiorentina worth €83m (around £71m). Although he made a bright start, the Serbian forward struggled to live up to the demands of the club’s hierarchy and supporters. Last summer, he was encouraged to find a new destination.

Vlahovic was among the high-profile names out of contract in June 2026 and remains the club’s highest earner. Juventus were hoping to save on wages and secure a transfer fee by offloading him. However, the 25-year-old opted to stay, rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and Fenerbahce. Since the season began, he has responded with goals and performances, becoming the standout figure in the team.

Vlahovic's Juventus future takes a turn?

Initially reduced to a substitute role, Vlahovic still managed to score in Serie A matches against Parma and Genoa. Despite the signings of Jonathan David and Lois Openda over the summer, it is the Serbian who has been the most decisive—particularly in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, during the dramatic 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund, Vlahovic came off the bench to inspire a comeback. With Juventus trailing, he scored twice and provided an assist, playing a crucial role in salvaging an unexpected but valuable point for the Italian side.

These recent performances may force a rethink regarding his future in Turin. With his current contract set to expire next summer, a renewal is no longer out of the question. If he maintains this form, Dusan Vlahovic could well earn an extension and re-establish himself as a cornerstone of Juventus’ plans.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.