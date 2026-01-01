Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make Harry Amass loan 'decision' amid widespread interest in teenage star

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 13:52

Manchester United have reportedly decided that Harry Amass will remain out on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, but there is a chance that he could leave Sheffield Wednesday to make the move to another Championship club.

The 18-year-old made the move to Wednesday at the start of September, and he has impressed for the struggling club this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions.

Amass's performances have allegedly caught the attention of a number of Championship clubs, and there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

There have been suggestions that the defender could even be recalled by Man United to be a part of Ruben Amorim's squad for the second half of the season.

However, according to The Sun, Man United want Amass's development to continue away from Old Trafford, with the club believing that regular action has brought the defender on.

Man Utd's Amass 'to remain out on loan' this season

Amass made the move to Man United from Watford in 2023, and the teenager featured on seven occasions for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign, but he was sent out on loan last summer to help his development.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim caused controversy with recent comments about Amass, telling reporters: "Amass is now struggling in the Championship."

However, it is believed that Amorim was referring to Wednesday "struggling" rather than Amass, with the Owls down in 24th spot in the Championship table.

Amass reacted to the comments by posting a picture of him with a Player of the Month award at Sheffield Wednesday on his social media account, which led to Amorim claiming that there is "the feeling of entitlement" among young players at Old Trafford.

Will Amass remain on loan at Wednesday?

Wednesday are determined to keep hold of Amass, but it is understood that the teenager could make the move to another Championship club for the second half of the season.

Millwall and Stoke City are among the clubs said to be keen to sign Amass, who has a contract with the 20-time English champions until June 2027.

Man United have high hopes for Amass, who could become the first-choice left-back or left-sided wing-back for the Red Devils if his strong development continues.