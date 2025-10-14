Manchester United reportedly set their sights on a Bundesliga midfielder who could be viewed as an alternative to Chelsea's Moises Caicedo.

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for a new midfielder after they were unable to strengthen the centre of Ruben Amorim’s team in the summer.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has featured regularly in the middle of the pitch alongside either Manuel Ugarte or 33-year-old Casemiro, though many feel that the latter lacks the pace and legs needed to operate in a midfield two in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Kobbie Mainoo is another midfield option at Old Trafford, but he has fallen out of favour under Amorim, while Mason Mount has predominantly been used in the front three.

A plethora of midfielders from across Europe have been linked with a move to Man United in recent months and former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown claims that Bayern starlet Pavlovic is one name ‘on their radar’.

Man United keeping tabs on Pavlovic ahead of January

Brown, who worked at Old Trafford for over a decade during their most successful period, claims that Man United would “ideally” like to sign Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo - one of the standout performers in the Premier League so far this season - or a midfielder with a similar profile, but the club has drawn up a list of midfield alternatives, including Pavlovic.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “We know Amorim wants to sign a midfielder in January. They need somebody who gets about the pitch, isn’t afraid to put their foot in, has a drive and energy about him to make a difference all over the pitch.

“But also somebody who can keep possession of the ball and help them advance up the pitch because at the moment they’re relying very much on Bruno Fernandes.

“Ideally they would get somebody like Moises Caicedo who does a bit of everything at Chelsea.

“They’ve been having a look at a lot of options across Europe, we’ve spoken before about players Wharton for example, from the Premier League.

“The Bayern Munich lad Pavlovic is somebody on their radar and somebody they have been looking at.

“Whether or not they’d be willing to let him go, that will be up to United to find out, but they’re watching him and a number of other options for the January window.”

Bayern keen to keep hold of Premier League-linked Pavlovic

Pavlovic, who has also been linked with Man United’s rivals Manchester City, broke into Bayern’s senior side as an 18-year-old and has since established himself as a first-team regular under head coach Vincent Kompany.

Now 21, Pavlovic has made a total of 63 appearances for the Bundesliga champions across all competitions, starting five of his eight games so far this season after featuring in 33 matches in the 2024-25 campaign.

It is understood that Bayern currently have no plans to sell the 6ft 2in Germany international, who is under contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2029.

Which other midfielders are on Man United’s shortlist?

Pavlovic is not the only midfielder said to be on Man United’s list of targets, which is believed to still include Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba who was the subject of transfer speculation in the summer.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also thought to be rated highly by Red Devils’ chiefs, while the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson have also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.