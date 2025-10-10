Manchester United reportedly consider making a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were linked with Hjulmand during the summer market, while Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be admirers of the Denmark international, but he remained in Lisbon.

Hjulmand has again been a vital player for his Portuguese club this season, making 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, but there is uncertainty when it comes to his long-term future.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are giving serious consideration to moving for the Dane when the January transfer window opens for business.

The Red Devils could allegedly make an offer in the region of €60m (£52m), although Sporting could point to his release clause of €80m (£70m) if any clubs are to move for him at the start of 2026.

Man United 'weighing up' £52m Hjulmand bid

Hjulmand started his professional career with Admira Wacker before moving to Lecce, representing the Italian side on 95 occasions ahead of a switch to Sporting in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder has a record of eight goals and six assists in 107 matches for Sporting, including 13 appearances in the Champions League, and he is viewed as one of the most technically sound central midfielders in Europe.

Standing at 6ft 1in, Hjulmand is also a physical presence, and he does appear to have the skillset required to be a success in the Premier League, with a move to England potentially occurring in 2026.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim is also extremely familiar with the midfielder following their time together in Lisbon.

Will Man United sign a new midfielder in January?

Kobbie Mainoo is again expected to push to leave Man United on loan in January, unless there is a drastic change in his playing time at Old Trafford between now and the start of 2026.

Napoli are thought to lead the race for the Englishman, and Man United would only consider an exit if they had a replacement lined up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Red Devils could sign a new midfielder in January, telling GiveMeSport: "There’s a possibility of Man United going for a midfielder in January, but it depends on opportunities. Unless there is a big name it is likely to be a window of a loan deal or last minute chance on the market."

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are long-term options in that area, but a move for either in the window window is unrealistic.