Man Utd 'eye move' for AC Milan star in bargain deal

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, whose contract ends next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, but face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Red Devils signed young goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, but they are already planning to sign another goalkeeper next year.

Lammens's arrival at Old Trafford also saw Andre Onana leaving the club on loan, with the Cameroon international making the move to Trabzonspor for the 2025-26 campaign.

Altay Bayindir has become United’s first choice between the sticks, but recent reports suggest that the Turkish international is expected to leave next summer.

Man Utd eye move for AC Milan goalkeeper on bargain deal?

With Onana making it clear that he does not want to return to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new goalkeeper and have turned their attention towards signing Maignan on a bargain deal instead.

According to a report from talkSPORT, United are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old, whose contract at San Siro is set to expire next summer.

Maignan came through the academy of Paris Saint-Germain, but he did not make any senior appearances for them before moving to Lille in 2015.

The French goalkeeper enjoyed his best six-year spell in Lille, where he made 180 appearances and kept 65 clean sheets, helping them win the league title in the 2020-21 season.

Then he moved to AC Milan and won the Serie A title in his first season. While he is regarded as a top-quality goalkeeper, having kept 63 clean sheets in 168 appearances, his form in recent years has declined.

Do United need to sign Maignan?

The Frenchman is fantastic with the ball at his feet, and he does not hesitate to come off his line to clear the ball and make a pass to his teammates.

Maignan has a wealth of experience, and he would be available on a free transfer next summer, which is a strong reason enough for the Red Devils to take a gamble on him.

However, the 20-time Premier League champions need someone with excellent shot-stopping ability, and probably Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez would be more suited to Ruben Amorim's side than Maignan.