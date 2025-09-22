Manchester United reportedly want to sign another goalkeeper next year despite bringing in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign another goalkeeper next year despite bringing in Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Lammens' arrival at Man United led to Andre Onana leaving Old Trafford on loan, with the Cameroon international making the switch to Trabzonspor for the 2025-26 campaign.

It had been suggested that Lammens would immediately become Man United's new number one due to Altay Bayindir's struggles in the early stages of the season.

However, Bayindir has kept hold of his starting spot, featuring between the sticks against Manchester City and Chelsea since Lammens' switch to the 20-time English champions.

According to The Sun, Man United have made bringing in a new goalkeeper a priority next year, with Bayindir expected to leave despite the fact that he is currently first choice between the sticks.

Man United 'planning' for goalkeeper arrival in 2026

Man United were heavily linked with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but the club ultimately decided to bring in Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

The Red Devils also have Tom Heaton in their goalkeeping department, with the 39-year-old signing a new contract over the summer, but he has not played since February 2023.

Bayindir, for the moment, is set to keep his spot between the sticks, with the Turkey international having a relatively solid match against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action against Brentford in Saturday's early start, and Bayindir should retain the gloves, with Lammens featuring on the bench.

Which goalkeepers are options for Man United?

Man United's interest in Martinez has been well-documented, and it is understood that the Argentina international is still a target for the Red Devils, with the 33-year-old one of the top goalkeepers in world football.

It is not impossible to imagine Man United moving for Martinez in 2026, while Mike Maignan is also thought to be a genuine option, with the Frenchman's contract with AC Milan due to expire next summer.

Chelsea are also being credited with an interest in Maignan, with the 30-year-old potentially becoming one of the most attractive free agents on the market next year.