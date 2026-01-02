Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could break the January window by landing 'dream midfield target'

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 21:41 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 21:43

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Brighton & Hove Albion to discuss the possibility of signing Carlos Baleba during the January transfer window.

The 20-time English champions were heavily linked with Baleba over the summer, but it soon became apparent that Brighton would not sell the Cameroon international unless an astronomical offer arrived, most likely in excess of £100m.

Baleba has struggled to show his best form for the Seagulls this season, and it has been claimed that Man United have cooled their interest.

However, according to Sky Sports News, that is not the case, with the 20-time English champions still viewing the 21-year-old as a leading target.

The report claims that Man United have 'explored the conditions' of signing Baleba during the January transfer window, although the expectation is that Brighton will not sanction the midfielder's exit until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United 'explore conditions' of January Baleba deal

The Red Devils are set to bring two new midfielders to Old Trafford in 2026, with Casemiro likely to leave on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are also being linked with departures.

Not all four of Man United's first-team midfielders will be on the move this year, but two of them may exit the club, with Casemiro and Ugarte the most likely to depart.

While a deal for Baleba this month is seen as unlikely, the 20-time English champions are allegedly attentive to the situation and could launch an offer before the market closes if it becomes clear that Brighton are prepared to do business.

Baleba, who is currently with the Cameroon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, has made 19 appearances for the Seagulls during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson, Wharton are also Man United transfer targets

Man United are also keen on Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, with the duo potentially on the move during next summer's transfer window.

Signing Baleba and then one of Anderson or Wharton would completely transform the Man United midfield, although it remains to be seen whether the funds are available for both.

Indeed, Baleba could cost in excess of £90m, while deals for either Anderson or Wharton would not be far off that, with the pair viewed as among the best central midfielders in the Premier League.