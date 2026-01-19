Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona midfielder being 'closely monitored' by Red Devils, surprise Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 19 Jan 2026 13:49

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a formal approach for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

On the back of Saturday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, the issues that Man United face have been forgotten in the short term.

Nevertheless, there remains a desire to add to the squad, particularly in the centre of midfield where the Red Devils have sometimes struggled.

The likes of Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are among those who have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, United officials are deliberating over whether to make a move for Casado this month or later in the year.

Why could Casado situation progress quickly?

With 19 appearances having been made in all competitions, the La Masia academy graduate has proven to be a valuable squad member to Hansi Flick.

That said, just six La Liga starts makes him an obvious target for clubs who can offer him more game time elsewhere.

Atletico Madrid sporting director Mateu Alemany is said to be a fan of the 22-year-old at a time when they need to replace Conor Gallagher.

As such, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a proposal could soon be presented to Barcelona, who will see the benefits of cashing in on a homegrown talent as they look to bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.

Man United and the Premier League's bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be interested in negotiating a deal for Casado.

While Casado is said to have been interested in a move abroad at one point, the report alleges that he deems a move to Atletico to be 'favourable'.

The relevant parties could, therefore, be waiting to see Atletico's decision over a bid before making their own move.

Do Barcelona rely on Casado?

Since the middle of September, Casado has made just two starts in La Liga, while he has only accumulated 31 minutes across the last six top-flight games.

Therefore, it is clear that he is down the pecking order under Flick and realistic offers will be considered.

Casado, who will turn 23 in September, has made just 27 La Liga starts in his career, emphasising that he may always struggle for regular outings in the first XI if he remains at Barcelona.