Manchester United allegedly "really like" Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and could make a move for the Brazilian before the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United "really like" Real Madrid forward Rodrygo and could make a move for the Brazilian before the end of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Jorge Picon.

Rodrygo's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Real Madrid said to be open to selling the South American for the right price during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal continue to be linked with the attacker, while Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keen on a summer deal.

However, according to Picon, there is also serious interest from Man United, with the journalist, posting on his official X account, claiming that the 20-time English champions "really like" the 24-year-old.

Rodrygo only played 92 minutes at the Club World Cup, with new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso preferring other options in the final third of the field, and he proved to be an unused substitute against PSG in the semi-finals.

Man United 'in the running' for Real Madrid's Rodrygo

"These are match decisions. The way the match was going, we needed another profile. There have been no decisions for the future. We haven't rotated too much in this Club World Cup and the context will be different in the future," said Alonso when questioned on Rodrygo's role in the semi-final.

Rodrygo was again a key player for Real Madrid last season, making 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian has represented Los Blancos on 270 occasions in all competitions, scoring 68 goals and registering 51 assists, proving himself to be a vital player for the capital giants since his arrival.

However, Franco Mastantuono's arrival could reduce Rodrygo's minutes next term, while Gonzalo Garcia was also excellent at the Club World Cup and has seemingly moved above the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Could Man United really sign Rodrygo this summer?

Real Madrid are believed to want in the region of £80m for Rodrygo, so it would be a substantial deal for Man United and a very difficult one, especially with the Red Devils not playing Champions League football next season.

However, if Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are all sold, then it is not impossible to imagine the Red Devils being in a position to sign Rodrygo, who is said to be open to a move to the Premier League.

A new-look front three of Matheus Cunha, Rodrygo and Bryan Mbeumo would be very exciting for Man United fans, and it would be a serious statement from the Red Devils if they could sign a player of his ilk.