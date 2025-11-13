Man Utd transfer news: Unwanted Red Devils star 'linked' with Premier League transfer
© Imago
Kobbie Mainoo’s lack of Premier League starts under Ruben Amorim raises questions about his future as a Manchester United midfielder.
Click here for more stories about Antonio Conte
Click here for more stories about Manchester United
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Antonio Conte Bruno Fernandes Casemiro Kobbie Mainoo Kobbie Mainoo Kobbie Mainoo Scott McTominay Football
Follow @SportsMole for the latest breaking news stories.