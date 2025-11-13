Chelsea reportedly pursue more midfield talent to strengthen Enzo Maresca's team following Romeo Lavia's recent injury setback.





Chelsea are reportedly looking to add more midfield options to their squad in January or next summer.

The report comes despite the form of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, both of whom have played admirably for Enzo Maresca’s team this season.

Caicedo has added goals and assists to back up his ball-winning and passing ability, while Fernandez has added influence in possession to his continued box-crashing instincts.

However, another injury setback to Romeo Lavia against Qarabag last week has forced Chelsea’s hand, with the Belgian midfielder going off minutes into the 2-2 draw in Baku.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues’ three-player midfielder shortlist revealed

According to TEAMtalk, three players are on the Blues’ shortlist to bolster Maresca’s midfield after Lavia’s latest injury, with patience reportedly running out on the former Southampton man.

The first option is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and even abroad.

Another player on the club’s radar is Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who has yet to start a league game for Ruben Amorim this season.

Mainoo’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, due to Amorim’s preference for other midfielders of a different profile, leading to suggestions that the Englishman could leave on loan or permanently in January.

Finally, Chelsea are also reportedly keen on Como’s Nico Paz, who has flourished under Cesc Fabregas in the Italian top flight, scoring four and assisting as many for the seventh-placed Lariani.

Wharton, Paz or Mainoo: Could Chelsea sign any of them?

While the report further suggests that the Blues are looking to add only one of the players mentioned above, it remains to be seen if any materialise.

Despite all the rumoured targets falling into the club’s model of acquiring talent with a high upside and possible resale value, Palace, for instance, are unlikely to accept losing Wharton in mid-season.

The midfielder also has about four years left on his current contract, meaning that the Eagles have all the leverage in any negotiations with suitors.

Although for a different reason, United, too, may not accept Mainoo leaving for Chelsea, even if the midfield man is currently out of Amorim’s thinking at present.

A loan deal to a club considered a Premier League rival also seems illogical, especially since both clubs are likely to compete for a top-four spot this season.

Paz, however, seems a realistic option, even if he is not a like-for-like replacement for Lavia, which highlights the strange choice of profile if the Blues truly like the Como star.