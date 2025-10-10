Former Manchester United attacker Antony reveals that he was the subject of a shock approach from a former Champions League winner in the summer transfer window, and Liverpool could be negatively impacted by his decision.

Former Manchester United attacker Antony has revealed that he was the subject of a shock approach from a former Champions League winner in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international secured a permanent move to Real Betis in the most recent market after excelling on loan for Manuel Pellegrini's team during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Antony scored nine goals and provided five assists for Los Verdiblancos last term, helping Real Betis reach the Conference League final, where they were thumped 4-1 by Chelsea.

The winger subsequently found himself at the centre of a protracted transfer saga between Man United and Betis, as it was feared that the Spanish side may not have been able to raise the required funds to bring him back for good.

Real Betis and Man United eventually shook hands on a £19.1m fee, though, as the latter accepted a mammoth loss on the £82.5m they paid to bring him to the club from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Antony reveals approach from Bayern Munich before Man Utd exit

However, the 25-year-old has now revealed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich tried and failed to bring him to the Allianz Arena when he was "95%" there with Real Betis.

"Bayern also approached me, but I had practically everything agreed with Betis," Antony said in an interview with ESPN Brasil, as quoted by The Mirror.

"I was torn, but I was already 95 per cent committed to Betis. The financial aspect is important, but my happiness... I know how happy my son, my daughter and my wife are in Seville."

Antony has failed to score or assist in four La Liga games since returning to Real Betis, but he struck one of his own and set up another in a 2-2 Europa League draw with Nottingham Forest on September 24.

The 25-year-old left United with a measly record of 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, and he has just one fewer goal contribution for Real Betis in 65 fewer games.

How Liverpool could suffer from Antony transfer decision

Had Antony snubbed Betis in favour of Bayern, the Brazil international would almost certainly not be a firm starter under Vincent Kompany, who has Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry available to him out wide.

However, Olise's future is the subject of much uncertainty just over a year into his stay at the Allianz Arena, as Liverpool are rumoured to be eyeing the former Crystal Palace starlet as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Antony could very well have taken over from Olise on the right wing at Bayern, but with the Brazilian pledging his allegiance to Betis, the Bundesliga side missed out on a potential signing that could have opened the Olise door for Liverpool.

Nevertheless, there is supposedly still a chance that the France international could end up at Anfield in 2026, although Bayern could demand in excess of £100m for his signature.