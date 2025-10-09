Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise could be one to watch out for in the next summer window, and Liverpool could be in the race to sign him.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise could 'definitely' be an option for Liverpool next summer, along with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as claimed by journalist Lewis Steele.

During the summer transfer window, the Reds flexed their muscles in the transfer market to bring in players worth over £400m, including blockbuster deals for Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The Reds could continue to bolster their forward areas, as they will need to plan a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at some point, and Olise has emerged as an option.

In recent weeks, Liverpool and Real Madrid have been reportedly linked with a move for the French winger, who has a contract in Munich until June 2029.

Olise could be an option for Liverpool?

The 23-year-old attacker enjoyed a phenomenal 2024-25 campaign for Bayern after moving from Crystal Palace, scoring 25 goals and providing 29 assists in 64 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive form has caught the attention of top clubs in Europe, and writing for the Daily Mail, Steele claims that 'there is a chance' Olise could be a priority target for the Reds next summer.

Steele wrote: "Yes, there is a chance. He has gone from strength to strength since his move from Crystal Palace to the Bundesliga giants. The former Reading player was superb at Selhurst Park but lacked consistency, which he has now found in Germany.

"The best wide forward at Bayern at the moment, while we are on the topic, is a certain Luis Diaz. How Liverpool have missed him in the last week! Olise could definitely be an option in the summer, though. Watch this space."

It has been suggested that Liverpool (or any potential suitor) will need to pay a fee of around £100m to sign the dazzling left-footed winger, and the price can only go higher as he starts to perform better this season.

Olise would be a terrific signing for the Reds

It will not be easy to replace a world-class player like Salah, let alone find a like-for-like replacement, but Olise can do a similar job at Anfield.

The former Palace winger has got pace, dribbling abilities, and super awareness of his positional play, which makes him an attractive option.

On top of that, he can score a lot of goals and, at the same time, create plenty of opportunities for others, and with age on his side, he has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the world.

Liverpool have shown they are willing to pay big money for players they feel are right for the team, so meeting Bayern's asking price should not be a problem for them if they decide to take a punt on him.

The Reds could also check out other options, and AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a reported target in recent weeks.