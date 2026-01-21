Chelsea gearing up mega offer to 'hijack' Man Utd, Liverpool-linked Championship gem

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jan 2026 16:00

Chelsea are reportedly planning to submit a lucrative offer to sign Sheffield Wednesday youngster Yisa Alao.

The 17-year-old is a promising left-back who has progressed through the youth ranks at Wednesday and has made two appearances in the Championship this season.

The Owls have offered Alao his first professional contract, but he appears hesitant to commit his future to Hillsborough, mainly due to the instability around the club.

Sheffield Wednesday were plunged into administration last October and have been hit with an 18-point deduction by the EFL, and they are almost certain to drop down to League One next season.

Harry Amass spent the first season of the season at Hillsborough on loan from Manchester United, but following his return to Old Trafford, the door has been open for Alao to cement his place in the side.

Three Premier League clubs vying for his signature

© Imago / News Images

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea have stepped into the race for the highly-rated left-back, who impressed in his first Championship outing against Portsmouth last weekend.

The Blues are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, both have made offers to lure the youngster away from Hillsborough.

While the details of Liverpool's offer are unknown, the report claims the Red Devils had offered around £400,000 with substantial add-ons.

However, Chelsea reportedly are looking to hijack the deal by offering around £600,000 plus substantial bonuses for performances to Alao.

Important career decision for Alao

© Imago

The report states that the young defender will assess the career opportunities offered by the interested clubs to make his final decision if he decides to move on.

Liverpool can look to bring in a young defender, especially if Andrew Robertson leaves for free next summer, but they are likely to put him in the academy ranks first.

United could also look at a new left-back, although they have other areas to focus on next summer, especially the midfield.

Chelsea have Marc Cucurella and Jorrel Hato as first-choice left-backs, but Alao can represent a coup if they can convince him of a strong career path at the London club.