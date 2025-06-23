Manchester United reportedly face another new stumbling block in their efforts to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, as the Bees set a £62.5m transfer benchmark.

Manchester United could apparently face a fresh stumbling block in their efforts to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo due to the Bees' payment structure demands.

The Red Devils are ostensibly in a two-horse race with Tottenham Hotspur for the Cameroon international, who managed an eye-catching 20 goals in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Man United are thought to have already failed with one offer worth an initial £45m plus £10m in performance-related add-ons, but they are already said to have made a second bid worth a guaranteed £51m.

In spite of the fact that Spurs can offer Mbeumo both Champions League football and the chance to continue working under Thomas Frank, the winger is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford, giving Man United a huge green light.

However, the Evening Standard claims that the Red Devils could run into some financial problems later on down the line, as Brentford are firstly using Matheus Cunha's £62.5m transfer as a benchmark for a fee.

Brentford demanding 'strong payment terms' from Man Utd in Mbeumo deal

Furthermore, the West London club supposedly want as much of that fee as possible to be paid up front, a structure which Man United may be hesitant to agree to.

The Red Devils wanted to spread the cost of Cunha's transfer over five seasons, but they relented to Wolves' demands and agreed to fork out the £62.5m in three instalments across the space of two years.

However, the 20-time English champions are reportedly showing no indication of doing the same with Mbeumo, which will be music to Tottenham's ears as they also try to conclude a summer swoop.

Mbeumo could become a free agent at the end of next season, but Brentford can trigger an extension in his contract until 2027, putting them in a stronger position at the negotiating table.

The former Troyes attacker has come up with 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 appearances for the Bees across all tournaments since joining in 2019, shining both out wide and in a central attacking role following Ivan Toney's departure.

What Mbeumo alternatives can Man United pursue?

There will seemingly have to be a compromise on one side if Mbeumo is to don the Man United strip next season, and that middle ground may be easier to reach if the attacker makes it clear he has his heart set on Old Trafford.

However, there may come a point where the Red Devils have to cut their losses, and the club are supposedly already discussing moves for alternative targets.

A separate report has claimed that Ruben Amorim's side are in 'initial talks' with Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, whom the Blues are open to bids for, but they have apparently cooled their interest in Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

Atalanta BC's Ademola Lookman, Southampton's Tyler Dibling and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh could also be ones to watch, although any new attacking arrival may be playing second fiddle to Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes behind the central striker, whoever that may be.