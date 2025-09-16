The brother of Manchester United signing Senne Lammens explains why he was “sceptical” about the goalkeeper moving to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp this summer.

The brother of Manchester United signing Senne Lammens has claimed that he was “sceptical” about the goalkeeper moving to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp this summer.

Ruben Amorim was keen to reinforce his goalkeeping department during the summer window as neither Andre Onana - who has since joined Trabzonspor on loan - nor Altay Bayindir have looked convincing between the sticks.

Man United left it late to finalise the £18.2m signing of Lammens, who officially joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day after penning a five-year contract.

The Belgian shot-stopper was an unused substitute in last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 derby defeat to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, with Amorim opting to continue with Bayindir in goal.

Man United fended off competition from the likes of Aston Villa and Galatasaray for the signature of Lammens, but his brother Tom Lammens - who plays for Belgian lower league outfit Borsbeek - believes that joining the latter might have represented a better move for the goalkeeper.

Lammens was convinced to join Man Utd, despite Galatasaray interest

Speaking to Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad about his brother’s transfer to Man United, Tom Lammens said: “There’s a lot of quality, you play for trophies there [at Galatasaray] and Senne could perhaps immediately make his mark in the Champions League.

“I was initially sceptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential.”

Tom has confirmed that it was Senne himself who made the final call to join Man United and he has expressed high hopes for the 23-year-old at his new club.

“Ultimately, it was Senne who had to make the decision. United gave him the best feeling,” he added.

“Partly because Tony Coton, United’s goalkeeping scout, had been following him for almost a year and was very convinced of his qualities.

“It would also be great if the club could return to its former glory and if Senne could contribute to that.”

Lammens debut pending as Bayindir battle begins at Old Trafford

Labelled “an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential” by Man United director of football director of football Jason Wilcox, Lammens made a total of 64 senior appearances for Royal Antwerp across all competitions during a two-year spell at the club.

Lammens showcased his talents in his native Belgium by making a total of 173 saves in the Belgian Pro League last season, 20 more than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top-10 league according to Opta.

He has arrived at Old Trafford to battle with Bayindir for the number one jersey in Amorim’s side, but it remains to be seen when he will be handed his Red Devils debut.

Lammens could start his first Man United game in Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Chelsea, or Amorim may wait until a top-flight trip to Brentford on September 27 to hand him his full debut.