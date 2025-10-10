Borussia Dortmund have no interest in selling Jobe Bellingham during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Bellingham made the switch to Dortmund from Sunderland over the summer, and he has represented BVB on 13 occasions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

The 20-year-old has struggled to settle at the German club, though, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future, with a mid-season exit thought to be possible.

Man United and Palace have both been linked with a move for the Englishman in January.

However, according to reports in Spain, Dortmund have no intention of allowing Bellingham to leave, with the Bundesliga outfit still having full faith in the youngster.

Dortmund have 'no interest' in allowing Bellingham to leave

Bellingham has a contract with Dortmund until June 2030, and the Bundesliga outfit are said to be confident that the midfielder will find his feet at the club after a slow start.

The Englishman started his career with Birmingham City, featuring on 26 occasions for the Blues, before making the move to Sunderland, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 90 appearances for the Black Cats.

Bellingham had been expected to represent Sunderland in the Premier League this season, but Dortmund paid an initial £25m to bring him to Germany during the recent transfer window.

The midfielder has only played more than 45 minutes in a Bundesliga match on one occasion this season, and he is not currently considered to be a part of the starting side with the German club.

Man United 'forced' to look elsewhere in midfielder pursuit

Man United could allegedly move for a new central midfielder during the January transfer window, with the Red Devils said to be open to any opportunities which might arrive.

Bellingham had seemingly emerged as a genuine target for the 20-time English champions due to his struggles at Dortmund, but it is said to be incredibly unlikely that the midfielder will leave in the winter.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson are long-term midfield targets for Man United, who are likely to allow Casemiro to leave on a free transfer next summer.