Manchester United and Real Betis reportedly remain in discussions over a summer deal for Antony, and there is hope that some type of agreement will be reached in the not too distant future.

The Brazilian has been given extra time off this summer to explore other opportunities, so he has not returned to training at the English club's Carrington complex this week.

Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis, scoring nine times and registering five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has said on multiple occasions that he is happier with his life in Spain and would ideally like to complete a permanent switch to Real Betis this summer.

However, it is not a straightforward deal, as Real Betis would have to come up with an offer of at least £32.5m to sign the attacker, and that is not a transfer fee that the Seville outfit are used to paying.

Man United, Real Betis 'remain in talks' over Antony

According to Sky Sports News, discussions between Man United and Real Betis have been over a permanent deal, but there is a chance that another loan could be agreed.

Antony has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, and it is thought that another loan could include the mandatory purchase option for next summer's transfer window.

Real Betis' sporting director Manu Fajardo recently confirmed that his club are working on a move for Antony.

"We all have to be aware that this is a very complex operation. Given the player’s level and his recent career at Real Betis, it’s not an easy transaction," Fajardo told Estadio Deportivo.

"But, as long as Antony hasn’t committed to a third party, we, with the utmost humility, will play our cards to be able to opt for Antony. I insist, despite this being a complex operation, we will try to carry it out in different ways without compromising the club.

"In the end, the most important thing is also the sustainability of the club. We will try to be creative, as we have been in the past, so that Antony can be here. Today, the market is open, as I said before, it’s very dynamic, and we are part of that game."

Is it completely over for Antony at Man United?

There was no big fall-out between Antony and Man United head coach Ruben Amorim before he left Old Trafford, so their relationship has not exactly broken down in the same way that it has between the manager and both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

However, it is incredibly difficult to imagine the South American turning out for the Red Devils again.

Antony has only managed 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for the 20-time English champions since his arrival from Ajax, and it is clear that both parties need to cut ties this summer.