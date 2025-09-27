Manchester United reportedly identify a defensive target that could help provide the backline with leadership qualities and help Ruben Amorim improve results.

Manchester United are targeting Marseille centre-back Nayef Aguerd due to his versatility and ability to lead a defence, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils dismal start to the 2025-26 Premier League season continued on Saturday, with the club losing 3-1 against Brentford, their third defeat in six top-flight matches.

Embattled boss Ruben Amorim will be disappointed that the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt failing to impress during counter-attacks.

United have conceded 11 times in their six fixtures, and only three teams have conceded more in the league this term.

Fichajes claim that Amorim is keen on addressing his side's backline, and the English team have identified former West Ham United defender Aguerd, with details of a transfer already explored.

Why Manchester United need to make transfers in defence

Aguerd played for West Ham for two full seasons before he made the switch to Marseille in the summer of 2025 - he did play two league games for the Hammers this campaign and was on loan with Real Sociedad in 2024-25 - but he has suffered numerous injures during his career.

Though the 29-year-old may not be the right signing given his age and injury history, failure to add to their backline in the coming transfer windows would be a mistake.

The Red Devils conceded on 54 occasions in the 2024-25 campaign, and while that return was poor, it was only the ninth worst figure in the division.

Centre-backs Maguire and De Ligt have often struggled when isolated against fast and direct attackers, while auxiliary central defender Luke Shaw has at times looked lost in Amorim's three-man defence.

How long does Ruben Amorim have left as boss at Old Trafford?

Amorim has now suffered 17 defeats in his 33 Premier League matches as boss of the English club, and he is yet to win consecutive league fixtures.

While the Portuguese manager deserves credit for his work with Sporting Lisbon, it is increasingly difficult to justify his position in the dugout at Old Trafford.

There is an argument that he should be provided leniency considering United have faced Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their opening six top-flight outings, but his side's performances against Fulham, Burnley and Brentford were concerning.

Amorim will hope that his team can beat Sunderland at Old Trafford next weekend, but failure to take three points could put his role as boss in a perilous position in the October international break.