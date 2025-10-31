Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits players could "ask to leave" in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have recently experienced an upturn in fortunes under Amorim, having won five of their last seven Premier League games, including each of their last three.

As a result, the overall atmosphere in the Man United camp should be a positive one, although those on the fringes of the squad will not be quite as happy as the regular starters.

With no European football to worry about, the Red Devils have a relatively light schedule compared to previous seasons, meaning there are not as many opportunities for Amorim to rotate his squad.

Amorim makes January transfer window prediction

Amorim has admitted that those players who are struggling for game time could look to leave in January, especially as some individuals will have World Cup dreams to fulfil.

“A lot of things can happen, even in our club," Amorim told reporters. “And you know that we have the World Cup, some players are not playing, they will ask to leave. So I have to manage everything."

Kobbie Mainoo is among those who could look for regular game time elsewhere, having failed to start any of the club's opening nine Premier League matches.

Commenting on the midfielder's situation, Amorim admitted: "Mainoo, with the minutes he’s playing, needs more games for me to make a rotation. With one game [a week] it’s really hard.”

In addition to potential departures, Man United are also set to lose the services of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo in December and through to January.

Diallo is set to represent the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Mbeumo will feature for Cameroon at the tournament in Morocco.

Man United open to winter transfer business

Man United will not sign any temporary replacements for the pair, but Amorim states that the club are looking to bring in players who can improve the squad in the winter window.

"We want to bring players, everyone here, we want to bring players that we can see a big future in Manchester United.

“We are not just buying one guy, because now we feel in December that we need this kind of player for now. No, it’s going to be that we want to buy players that we know we are not going to change a lot of times. So that is our idea."

Amorim's current crop of players will attempt to claim a fourth consecutive victory when they head to the City Ground for Saturday's meeting with Manchester United.