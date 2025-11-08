Ruben Amorim suggests that Manchester United may need to make important signings in January, although this depends on a potential injury setback.





Ruben Amorim has suggested that Manchester United could resolve a potential concern following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Bryan Mbemo put the Red Devils ahead 1-0 after 32 minutes, and the score remained until Mathys Tel and Richarlison netted in the 84th and 91st minutes, pushing United to the verge of a fourth top-flight defeat.

However, Matthijs de Ligt scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to salvage a draw for the Manchester giants, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches without defeat.

Despite avoiding defeat once more, the Red Devils faced a scare when Benjamin Sesko, introduced before the 60th minute, could only play for half an hour before being withdrawn due to an apparent knee injury.

Man Utd transfer news: Amorim on Sesko's injury, January additions up front

Amorim's remarks after the match were uncertain, as the severity of the forward's injury remains unclear.

"We have to check,” Amorim said post-match via Mirror Football. "He had something in his knee, let's see. "I have no idea. Because it's the knee, we never know.

Aware that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be held from December to January 2026 and that the club could lose Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui for weeks to a month, Amorim suggested that the club could be active in the winter, especially if Sesko's issue proves to be prolonged.

"We have to check everything, we have to check what has happened with Ben,” said the United boss

"Of course, we are going to have a problem there [with AFCON], but we already knew. Then you can prepare that in the summer, but then you have a lot of players in the summer who are not going to play because it's one game per week. So the management of that situation is going to be hard.

"But let's see when the window is open, if we can improve the team and try to prepare something that happened. Until then, we have to take the chance.”

How has Benjamin Sesko fared at Manchester United?

While temporary or permanent additions during the Cup of Nations could be pivotal for the Red Devils, primarily since they aim for a better position this season after last season’s 15th-place finish, how significant an absence would Sesko be if sidelined for an extended period?

The forward has scored just two Premier League goals in 11 appearances since transferring for an initial £66.3m fee from RB Leipzig, with the deal potentially rising to £73.7m if additional add-ons are met.

Another noteworthy point is that Sesko has attempted 18 shots in those 11 league games; however, these have resulted in just 2.36 expected goals (xG) according to FotMob, indicating a high number of low-percentage efforts on goal.

While these figures are undeniably underwhelming, it should be recognised that the forward is only 22 and possesses significant potential, something the Red Devils acknowledged when committing financially in the summer.

Considering the lack of confidence in other options like Joshua Zirkzee and the loan departure of Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli, the Red Devils' potential decision to pursue a winter transfer for a striker could make sense.



