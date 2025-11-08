Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admits that he is 'concerned' by the knee injury that Benjamin Sesko suffered against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he is 'concerned' by the knee injury that Benjamin Sesko suffered during Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Slovenia international was a second-half substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, entering the field in the 58th minute, but he was unable to finish the match due to an injury problem.

Sesko suffered an issue during a challenge with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, and Amorim confirmed during his post-match press conference that the summer arrival had suffered a knee injury.

"That is not the biggest concern now. That happens, especially with a striker. I am more concerned with an injury, because it's in the knee, we don't know, we need Ben to be a better team. I have no idea. Because is the knee we never know," Amorim told reporters on Saturday.

Sesko has found it difficult to make his mark for the Red Devils since his arrival from RB Leipzig, only scoring twice, and he could now be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A grade one knee injury for Sesko could mean one to three weeks on the sidelines, meaning that he could potentially be back for Man United's next game against Everton on November 22.

However, a grade two knee problem could mean three to six weeks out, with the Slovenian potentially on the sidelines for the remainder of the year.

A grade three knee injury involves a complete tear or a major injury, including full tears of the ACL, MCL or meniscus, and issues of this type will often require surgical intervention.

Nine months to a year would be the general recovery time for an ACL injury, but the extent of Sesko's issue will not be confirmed until a scan has taken place.

Sesko could potentially undergo an assessment on Sunday before a scan on Monday, at which point the 20-time English champions could release a statement confirming the extent of the damage.

Could Man United now move for a striker in January?

Depending on the extent of the damage, Man United could have a big decision to make during the January transfer window, especially if Joshua Zirkzee is allowed to leave.

Zirkzee was once again an unused substitute against Tottenham on Saturday, and the Netherlands international is being heavily linked with a return to Serie A during the winter market.

Man United will not be making any rash decisions in light of the Sesko situation, but a new striker would certainly be required if a long-term issue is confirmed, as Matheus Cunha does not look comfortable as a centre-forward, while Chido Obi is still in the early stages of his career.