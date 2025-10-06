Napoli are reportedly almost certain to sign Rasmus Hojlund permanently from Manchester United next summer after the striker regained his form in Italy.

Rasmus Hojlund has found his goalscoring mojo back after leaving Old Trafford this summer, and the striker is reportedly expected to secure a permanent exit from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old moved to United from Atalanta BC in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £72m on a five-year deal, but he never quite found his feet at Old Trafford.

The Denmark striker netted 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Red Devils, and the club eventually decided to cut their losses and send him on loan with an obligation to buy.

After moving to Napoli on loan, Hojlund has regained his form and scored four goals in six appearances, and the Serie A giants are more than happy to pay £38m next summer to sign him permanently.

Napoli have made transfer decision on Hojlund

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Hojlund is 'almost guaranteed' to secure his permanent move to Napoli next summer, irrespective of the obligation clause.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Apart from the obligation to buy, Napoli want to keep Rasmus Hojlund permanently. Napoli trust him and see him as part of their long-term project. The permanent transfer is almost guaranteed.”

The Danish striker did not want to leave the Red Devils in the summer; rather, he was looking to fight for his place in the side, despite the club securing the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to bolster their attacking options.

The former Atalanta attacker finally agreed to a deadline-day transfer to Napoli - a move that has worked wonders for him, and he admitted that Conte was precisely the type of manager he needed at this phase of his career.

Napoli could secure double signing from Man Utd?

United replaced Hojlund with a big-money move for Sesko, who has managed two goals in seven Premier League games, but has shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks.

Hojlund arrived with a lot of promise, but he somehow failed to adjust to the league's pace and was often bullied by the defenders.

United will be glad to see Hojlund doing so well in Italy, and Napoli are also showing willingness to sign him permanently, which means they can get rid of him next summer.

The Naples club are also reportedly leading the race for Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January window, and they can secure two double signings from Man Utd in 2026.