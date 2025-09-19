Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly flies in to hold talks with head coach Ruben Amorim following the club's poor start to the season.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly held talks with head coach Ruben Amorim at the club's Carrington training ground.

The 40-year-old is under growing scrutiny after overseeing a poor start to the season, despite being backed with the summer additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon.

Man United have won just one of their four Premier League games, while their poor start has also included a surprise penalty shootout defeat to League Two Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

Amorim saw his side slump to a heavy 3-0 defeat in Sunday's derby clash with Manchester City, leading to further questions about whether he needs to move away from his favoured 3-4-2-1 set-up.

However, the Man United boss has insisted that he will not compromise on his philosophy, telling the club's hierarchy that they will have to change the manager if they want a change in formation.

Ratcliffe flies in for Amorim talks

There is a belief that the players are now 'losing faith' in Amorim, having seen their struggles from last term carry over into the new season.

According to The Athletic, Ratcliffe has travelled to the club's Carrington training complex to hold talks with his under-pressure head coach.

The report claims that Ratcliffe's meeting with Amorim was planned, although the pair did discuss the team's current poor form.

In a separate update, BBC Sport claim that Ratciffe is 'supportive' of Amorim and wants to help him spark an upturn in fortunes.

Man United have also 'dismissed' recent speculation suggesting that the Portuguese coach only has three games to save his job.

What next for Amorim?

While Man United have refuted the suggestion, it is clear to see why Amorim may need to oversee a run of positive results in the club's next three games before the October international break.

Amorim is currently preparing his players for Saturday's tricky home clash against Chelsea, before they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium for a meeting with Brentford.

The Red Devils will then face newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford at the start of next month, before the Premier League pauses for the international window.

That two-week break represents a potential opportunity for Man United to change their head coach if they believe that Amorim cannot succeed at Old Trafford.