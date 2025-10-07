“Crazy” way Amorim could have been sacked by Man United

Something “crazy” needed to happen for Manchester United to sack head coach Ruben Amorim before the international break, according to a report.

Something “crazy” needed to happen for Manchester United to sack head coach Ruben Amorim before the international break, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Amorim found himself under immense pressure heading into last weekend’s Premier League home encounter with newly-promoted Sunderland, having previously steered the Red Devils to just two wins from their opening six top-flight fixtures (D1 L3).

However, Man United bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford by beating Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford, courtesy of first-half goals from Mason Mount and summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

Amorim is safe in his job for the time being, and Romano has claimed on his YouTube channel that Man United had no plans to the relieve the Portuguese of his duties had thy suffered defeat to Sunderland.

In fact, the only way Amorim could have lost his job is if “something completely crazy happened” such as a heavy defeat by three, four or five goals against the Black Cats.

Romano adds that Man United want to continue to show their support to Amorim and they intend to use the international break to ‘fix things’ at Old Trafford as well as ‘clarify the situation and help’ their current manager.

Amorim retains Man United support as Southgate talks are dismissed

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed that there is a ‘very good’ relationship between Man United-linked Gareth Southgate - formerly of England - and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS.

However, the Red Devils’ message over Amorim’s future is clear and the club have never contacted any other managers, with ‘concrete negotiations’ yet to take place with Southgate or his representatives, contrary to some media reports.

Amorim is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2027 and Man United will be keen to avoid sacking another manager having previously spend millions on replacing first-team bosses.

Indeed, it is understood that Man United have paid out in excess of £72m to replace David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and most recently Erik ten Hag over the last decade.

Current head coach Amorim is now tasked with steering his Man United side on a positive run of form after the international break, as they endeavour to climb from their current position of 10th in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils come up against an out-of-sorts Liverpool outfit at Anfield in their next top-flight match on October 19, before concluding the month with a home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion six days later.